The Police in Ebonyi State vowed on Monday that they would track down the gunmen who killed a Chinese expatriate in the state on Saturday.

The gunmen had attacked a mining site in the state.

The Chinese man and a police operative were hit by bullets, as the gunmen fired sporadic shots at workers. The Chinese later died in hospital, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The mining site is at Otam Nwogba village in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The police spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu, stated on Monday at Abakaliki that the gunmen besieged the area and shot at the security men on duty at the company.

“One of the policemen on duty sustained serious bullet injuries and is still receiving treatment,” he stated.

Mr Anyanwu, a superintendent of police, urged members of the public to join hands in fishing out the miscreants by giving prompt and reliable information concerning their identities and location to the police.

Ebonyi, like other states in the South-east, has been plagued by insecurity for some years now.

Arsonists on Monday morning set ablaze a section of Ezza North Local Government Council secretariat in Ebonyi, destroying valuable items and documents.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill Chinese expatriate in Nigeria

Three people were shot dead in June by gunmen during an attack on Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Four people were similarly killed in May in the state when gunmen attacked and set ablaze some buildings in the country-home of a local council chairperson. Those killed in the attack were relatives of the chairperson.

The security situation in South-east Nigeria has continued to deteriorate, with armed men carrying out frequent attacks on security officials and security facilities.

Most of the attacks in the region have been attributed to a separatist group, IPOB.

Two people, including a police officer, were killed in Enugu State on Sunday when gunmen attacked a police facility in the state.

(NAN)