Some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have commended Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti for his contributions toward the development of his state and the country in general.

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and his Borno counterpart, Babagana Zulum, gave the commendations at a valedictory lecture marking the fourth anniversary of Mr Fayemi’s administration and inauguration of the incoming administration in the state.

The governors expressed optimism that Mr Fayemi still had greater roles to play as an important player to steer the country to the path of true federalism.

Mr Bagudu said Mr Fayemi’s contributions at both the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) as well as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) could not be over-emphasised.

He noted that Mr Fayemi played a leading role in the PGF and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) which he chaired, to the admiration of his brother-governors.

“Governor Fayemi is unmistakably committed to the Nigerian dream. He believes that governance should be used to chart a new frontier for the development of our country and the benefit of our people.

“I don’t think President Muhammadu Buhari will allow him (Fayemi) to rest. Just last week, I knew the kind of comments President Buhari made about him.

“We are lucky that we have scholar-leaders like JKF (Fayemi) who tell the world that Nigeria is an investment destination,” he said.

Governor Zulum, on his part, described Mr Fayemi as an “unconventional leader, team player and an unrepentant believer in a better Nigeria.”

He praised Mr Fayemi for being a great thinker who chose to organise a forum to reflect on issues affecting the polity, like politics, governance and economy, rather than throwing ‘Owambe’ party.

Mr Zulum also lauded Mr Fayemi for initiating programmes, such as Youth in Commercial Agriculture Development (YCAD) which, he said, had attracted youths to agriculture in Ekiti.

“Such legacies are better than naming structures after oneself,” he said.

The governor also used the occasion to advise the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, to emulate the cordial relationship between him (Zulum) and his predecessor, Kashim Shettima, when he (Oyebanji) eventually takes over the mantle of leadership in the state.

Mr Zulum noted that his relationship with his predecessor was built on mutual trust, humility and sacrifice.

“It is not easy to preside over a (Nigeria Governors’) Forum that has a Zulum and an El-Rufai.

“We are proud of the way JKF presided over NGF. He is humble and straightforward. His personality and integrity are not in doubt.

“Oyebanji, I hope you emulate the cordial relationship between me and my predecessor, which was built on mutual trust and humility and, above all, sacrifice,” he said.

A former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, in his remarks, recalled that Mr Fayemi and himself became close while they were in the trenches as members of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

He commended Mr Fayemi for assembling a team of crack technocrats who put together a team that produced policy papers which communicated the party’s purpose to Nigerians.

Contrubuting, Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, lauded Mr Fayemi for respecting the legislative institution and granting the assembly its well- deserved autonomy.

The Speaker, who was represented by his Deputy, Hakeem Jamiu, attested to Mr Fayemi’s virtue of diligence in governance and commitment to the development of the state.

“As a governor, he still writes books, attends to exco files and replies text messages. Indeed, he is an enigma.

“He is always calm in the face of challenges. This is a kind of leader you must look up to,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by Mohammed Ibn Chambas, former Executive Secretary of ECOWAS and United Nations Special Representative in West Africa and the Sahel Region.

The National Chairman of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Wale Osun, also graced the occasion.

(NAN)