President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in N’Djamena, joined the celebrations of the people of Republic of Chad in inaugurating their interim administration to lead the country to elections and the formation of a democratic government.

The Nigerian leader, who is the current Chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Countries (LCBC), had earlier held a bilateral meeting with the Chadian Head of State, Mahamat Deby,

A statement by Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesperson, on Monday in Abuja, said the meeting between the two leaders was held shortly before the inauguration of Deby Itno as the Head of the Transition Government to oversee the transition process.

Mr Buhari congratulated the country’s leader on behalf of the LCBC for earning the trust of the majority of Chadians to head the transition process to fruition.

The president equally congratulated the participants of the just-concluded Inclusive National Dialogue for the patriotism they demonstrated in reclaiming their country from the path of instability and repositioning it for sustainable governance and development.

He expressed hope that the event would, “hopefully bring to closure, the painful phase of the Chadian political history which led to the sad passage of one of Chad’s most illustrious sons, late Marshal Idriss Deby itno.”

Mr Buhari extolled the Chadian state’s responsible engagement within the sub-region and beyond.

He cited the country’s “very active involvement in the collective activities for peace within the LCBC and MNJTF, the Sahel and in the reactivation of her relationship with Sudan,” which he said, were exemplary.

The president expressed his hope and that of the LCBC, which he chairs, that “today’s event will usher in another period of peace and stability within Chad and our sub-region in order to build on the gains of previous efforts.”

He urged all stakeholders in the Chadian political process to work towards consolidating and re-establishing a resolute, resilient and sustainable democracy for the benefit of the good people of Chad.

At the ceremony, the head of the transition government thanked Mr Buhari for the warmth and friendliness he had demonstrated towards the country and sub-region, especially in ensuring peace and stability.

Mr Itno commended the chairman of the LCBC for historic interventions in upholding the interest of the Chad Basin and Africa in general.

He noted that Mr Buhari’s leadership had been impactful.

The Chadian leader promised to put in place a transition process that would reflect the will of the people.

He also pledged to focus more on ameliorating poverty through provision of quality education, better health facilities and sustainable infrastructure.

Mr Buhari has since returned to Abuja after the ceremony in N’Djamena.

(NAN)