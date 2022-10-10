The Anambra State Government says the ongoing flooding in parts of the state has assumed a “monumental dimension.”

The Deputy Governor of the state, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday.

Mr Ibezim said the deaths, destruction of property and livelihood were no longer tolerable and that time had come for the federal government to engage Cameroonian authorities in diplomatic discussions for the systematic release of water from their dams.

He said the dredging of the River Niger had become imperative as a strategy to reduce the effect of flood sustainably and reduce the volume of overflow.

“This is monumental. It is the worst we have seen in recent times. Lives have been lost, properties have been destroyed and economic activities, including farmlands, have been washed away by this flood.

“Time has come for the federal government to discuss with the Cameroonian authorities on how to manage the release of water from their dams. This should not be allowed anymore,” he said.

Mr Ibezim said the volume of the flood had overstretched the rescue and intervention plan of the state as each day came with new challenges.

He said the state government was doing its best with help from the private sector, noting that it was time the federal government waded in to help contain the situation.

According to him, some of the IDP camps have been flooded, while others have been submerged.

“Intervention needs are increasing; we are supplying live jackets to reduce the risk for those using boats and canoes to migrate; we are providing water to those in camps because there is no potable water in all the affected local government areas.

“Food demand has increased because the farms have been cut off while more people are entering the camps. They need medicals, beddings and other items,” he said.

Mr Ibezim urged friends and relations of affected people to graciously extend invitations to them and welcome them if they sought accommodation in their homes to reduce the pressure in the holding camps across the state.

