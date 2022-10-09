The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Dan Ulasi as Technical Adviser on Contact and Mobilisation (South-east).

Atiku, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, also appointed Don Pedro Obaseki as media presidential consultant.

The appointments, according to the statement, are with immediate effect.

The statement described Mr Ulasi, who hails from Anambra, as an experienced politician who had served PDP in different capacities, both in Anambra and at the party’s national secretariat.

It equally said that Mr Pedro is a seasoned media personality from Edo, with rich experience in political communication.

(NAN)