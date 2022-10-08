A Chief Magistrate Court in Akure has ordered the remand of a teenager, Tope Momoh, in a correctional centre for allegedly killing his mother.

Musa Al-Yunnus, the chief magistrate, gave the order Friday when the case came up for hearing.

Mr Momoh, 18, allegedly strangled his mother to death during an argument in Ikakumo Akoko Community, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state, on 6 September.

He was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge of murder.

The prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, told the court that the defendant killed his mother in the middle of the night for calling him a bastard.

He added that he confessed to the crime two weeks after the deceased had been buried.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed contravenes Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a custodial centre, pending the outcome of an advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Pleading in court, the defendant said, “I did not have rest of mind since my mother has been buried. So, I was forced to confess that I strangled her to death. I want the court to show me mercy.”

Mr Al-Yunnus, in his ruling, ordered the defendant to be remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till 20 October.

Meanwhile, the court also remanded a student, Adebanji Fisayo, for alleged obbery and attempted rape.

Mr Fisayo, who is said to be a student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, was alleged to have robbed a fellow student, identified as Salaja Florence, at gun point.

He was also alleged to have attempted to rape her in the process.

The incident occurred on 28 September, when he robbed the victim of N30,000 and other personal belongings at L88 Hotel in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Fisayo was arrested by the police and later charged to court.

He was arraigned before the court on a four count-charge bordering on robbery and attempted rape.