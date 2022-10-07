The non-academic unions in Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the institution’s management for the payment of their salaries.

The unions include the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

They met on Thursday and resolved that the management should expedite action on the payment of, at least, one month salary for the several months owed them to help cushion the hardship they are going through.

Although members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are currently on strike, the non-academic unions are not.

The universities have maintained the no-work-no -pay rule for ASUU members, but EKSU has also not been able to pay other categories of workers who are not on strike.

Recently pensioners of the university cried out that they were not on strike, but on retirement, wondering why the management would withhold their pensions because of the ASUU strike.

Explanations from the university had been that salaries of workers and pensioners were processed together and since there was a hold on payment of ASUU, it was having effect on the payments of the pensioners.

However, the non academic unions said they discussed extensively on the non-payment of salaries to members of the unions despite their regularity at work and dedication to duties.

In a communique signed by T.A. Aguda (SSANU Chairman); O.M. Adeosun (NAAT Chairman) and S. K. Olajutemu, (NASU Chairman) issued at the end of the meeting and which was obtained by our correspondent, the unions observed that their members could no longer bear the untold hardship caused by the non-payment of salaries.

“Sequel to the above, the Joint Action Committee enjoined the management for the interest of the system, to put all machinery in place to alleviate the avoidable pains being experienced by members of the three unions by the payment of, at least, a month (gross) salary from previous salaries owed members of the unions before the close of work on Friday, 7th October 2022,” the communique partly read.

“This is for the information and immediate action of the Vice Chancellor as we may not, henceforth, be able to guarantee continuous industrial harmony in the university.”

It was gathered that EKSU owes its employees about N11 billion in arrears of salaries, pensions and gratuities, tax deductions, unremitted deductions for cooperatives and annual salary increments.

The management had urged ASUU-EKSU branch to break off from the ongoing strike and resume work in the face its financial peculiarities, but the union had refused, saying such would not positively affect the fortunes of the university.

Meanwhile, EKSU’s Head of Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, said the matter was “a family affair that will be resolved.”

“All I can say is that there is no cause for alarm,” he added.