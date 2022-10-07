The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, destroyed 3.851 acres of cannabis sativa farmland located at Oluwo village, Ido local government area of the state in the third quarter of 2022.

Mutiat Okuwobi, the NDLEA spokesperson in the state, said in the agency’s quarterly report that they arrested 72 suspects for various drug related offences within the period.

The arrested suspects comprise 52 males and 20 females within the age range of 17 and 60 years.

Ms Okuwobi said the suspects were caught allegedly dealing in Cannabis sativa, Cocaine, Tramadol, Diazepam, Rohypnol, Colorado and Codeine.

According to her, the suspects were also dealing on amphetamine, skoochies and cake mixed with cannabis within July and September

She added that the command under the leadership of the Commander of Narcotics, Abdullah Saeed, seized a total of 502.076kg of cannabis sativa, other narcotic and psychotropic substances during the period under review.

Ms Okuwobi said the command recovered non-drug exhibits which included one locally fabricated pistol with one cartridge and four rounds of 9mm live ammunition during the period.

“Equally, within the same period 17 suspects were charged to court and 13 were convicted for various drug offences with jail terms ranging from six months to four years imprisonment.

“The command also gave brief intervention in terms of counselling to 38 People Who Use Drugs (PWUD) made up of 30 males and 8 females.

“Presently, we have six clients undergoing residential rehabilitation. They will be reintegrated into the society after successful completion of their rehabilitation,“ Ms Okuwobi said.

She said the command’s sensitisation programmes had been extended to over 206 schools, some private organisations and they also held some weekly radio and television programmes during this period.

“We urge schools and other organisations to give our officers some platform through which the enlightenment of their students and workers within the state can be done.

“The State Commander, Abdullahi Saeed, has advised the public to complement the efforts of NDLEA as it cannot afford to sit by and pretend that all is well when our youths are being hooked to drugs and their future being destroyed.

“It is our collective responsibility to make our land free of drugs. Join us in making Oyo State drug-free,” she said. (NAN)