The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appointed a former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, as one of his spokespersons for the 2023 presidential campaign.

The former vice president, in a statement by his Media Aide, Paul Ibe, in Abuja on Thursday, said the appointment took immediate effect.

Mr Ologbondiyan joins other spokespersons earlier appointed by the presidential candidate to project his unique selling points and keep the electorate updated about goings on in the campaign.

The others appointed earlier are Dino Melaye, a former Senator, Daniel Bwala, a legal practitioner, and Charles Aniagwu, the Delta State information commissioner.

Mr Ologbondiyan was the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP from December 2017 to December 2021.

He was the Director of Media and Publicity at, the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (2019 Presidential Election) and is now a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

He was also a Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the former President of the Senate, David Mark (2007-2015).

Earlier, Mr Ologbondiyan, an experienced journalist, rose through the ranks in the profession, from being Proof Reader and Production Editor to becoming Assistant Politics Editor, Politics Editor, Group Politics Editor, Deputy Editor (Daily) and Digital Editor (Online) of Thisday Newspapers.

(NAN)