The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed alleged attempted murder charges pressed by a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, against his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

This came after the police applied for the withdrawal of the charges on Thursday, citing Mr Fani-Kayode’s decision to withdraw his complaint that triggered the prosecution.

At Thursday’s proceedings slated for arraignment, the prosecution lawyer, John Ijagbemi, told the judge, Inyang Ekwo, that he had the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to withdraw the suit.

“The matter was slated for re-arraignment of the defendants today.

“However, we want to plead to your lordship for the withdrawal of the case,” Mr Ijagbemi said.

Mr Ijagbemi informed the court that the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police was in receipt of a letter from the nominal complainant, Mr Fani-Kayode, about his intention to withdraw the case.

He anchored the withdrawal of the charge on Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

The lawyer to Ms Chikwendu and other defendants, Peter Abang, did not oppose the request prompting Mr Ekwo to dismiss the suit.

The police had based on Mr Fani-Kayode’s complaint, filed 14 charges in a suit charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/01/2022 against Ms Chikwendu and others. The suit dated and filed on 28 April, has Ms Chikwendu as the 2nd defendant.

Other defendants in the case were: Emmanuel Anakan, Prisca Chikwendu and Osakwe Azubuike as 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants, respectively. Others were said to be at large.

Addressing journalists after the proceedings, Mr Abang described the withdrawal of the suit as “a welcome development.”

On his part, Mr Ijagbemi said “the complainant, via the prosecution, has the unfettered power to withdraw a charge before the court.”

He said with the provision of ACJA, 2015, a charge could be withdrawn even until a judgment against any of the defendants or accused persons standing trial before the court.

The lawyer said Mr Fani-Kayode in his letter withdrawing his complaint, said that “the whole family members had sat and amicably resolved the matter without any rancour or recourse to previous occurrences and they are happily standing and living together in love and harmony.

“And we, being an institution of government saddled with the responsibility of protection of lives and property, seeking peace and order in the society including individual family, we are glad to apply for the withdrawal of this case against the defendants,” Mr Ijagbemi explained.

It will be recalled that Mr Fani-Kayode and Ms Chikwendu had been locked in a legal battle over the custody of their four sons.

Ms Chikwendu, a former beauty queen had accused Mr Fani-Kayode of domestic violence.

Until August 2020, Mr Fani-Kayode and Ms Chikwendu were cohabiting in the upscale Aso Drive in Abuja, until the latter was allegedly forcibly ejected from their home.

Ms Chikwendu also said Mr Fani-Kayode had frequently denied her access to their children since 2 August 2020, using security officials and protocol details attached to him.

Their recent posts on social media platforms suggest they had settled their differences.