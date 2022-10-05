Teachers in Enugu State on Wednesday demanded full implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage from the state government.

Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state, Theophilus Odo, said teachers needed to be paid the minimum wage as they were facing challenges.

He listed some challenges as the withholding of outstanding promotions, non-payment of terminal benefits to retired teachers, and non-recruitment of new teachers.

Speaking during activities marking the 2022 World Teachers Day, Mr Odo saluted the courage of teachers in the face of economic challenges in the state and the country.

He said that this year’s celebration was low key, hence the NUT in the state declared prayers, instead of making merry.

He added that the theme of this year’s celebration, Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers, reflected the mood in Enugu State at the moment.

“Without teachers there can never be any meaningful transformation either in the state or in Nigeria,” Mr Odo stressed.

UNESCO set aside the annual World Teachers Day in 1994 to appreciate the role of teachers in the transformation of humanity and societies.

Most public schools in Nigeria were closed on Wednesday to mark the World Teacher’s Day 2022.

(NAN)