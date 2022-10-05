The Zamfara State Government has promised to start implementing the N30,000 monthly minimum wage from November this year.

The Acting Governor of the state, Hassan Nasiha, made the pledge Tuesday afternoon when he received a Memorandum of Understanding between the government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Mr Nasiha said the state governor, Bello Matawalle, has approved the commencement of the payment of the new minimum wage from November.

In his statement signed by Babangida Zurmi, the deputy governor’s spokesperson, the MoU was signed after a series of meetings between representatives of the state government and two trade unions, NLC and Trade Union Congress, TUC.

“The Deputy Governor expressed satisfaction with the level of maturity and understanding demonstrated by the Labour during their negotiation and engagement with government officials that led to the amicable resolutions of the lingering issues of minimum wage implementation in the State.

“According to the Deputy Governor, many factors have been put into consideration, especially economic, security, and social factors before concluding the matter eventually,” said Mr Zurmi, in a statement, sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

The state government committee, which was led by Bashir Yuguda, an ambassador, was saddled with the responsibility of “mediating, negotiating on the workers’ demand”

Following the agreement to implement the new minimum wage, Mr Nasiha challenged the workers to ensure punctuality and productivity in service, for the betterment of all.