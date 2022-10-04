The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army, Aminu Chinade, has warned officers and men of the command against involvement in partisan politics as the country prepares for general election in 2023.

Mr Chinade, a major-general, gave the warning on Tuesday during a familiarisation visit to the Headquarters 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, in Benin, Edo State.

“Remain apolitical in order not to dent your career; whenever you are called upon during the election, you should remain neutral and apolitical.

“Maintain your professional ethics and shun any act of partisanship in the discharge of your duties,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the GOC, who assumed duty on 12 August, said that the visit was for him to be conversant with all the units under his command.

He commended the officers and men of the Brigade for their “good conduct and professionalism”, and extended the goodwill of the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, to the brigade.

“I want to commend you for your commitment and dedication from the brief report I got even before coming. I am encouraged by your behaviour.

“I also want to employ you to work closely with the host community, with a view to contribute to the security of the state and provide an enabling environment, especially in this election period,” Mr Chinade said.

(NAN)