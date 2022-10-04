The timely intervention of the police saved four suspected shoplifters from jungle justice in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Hundeyin said that police from Surulere Division rescued one Babatunde Ogunsemi, 48, Olatunde Ayinde, 50, Oludare Olusegun, 49, and Sunday Ebifega, 41 from a mob for allegedly shoplifting at a supermarket in Surulere.

He said the suspects were rescued and thereafter arrested following swift deployment of officers after a distress call from members of the community about the mob action.

“The syndicate had ventured into a supermarket, attempted to steal before they were caught.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were once captured on CCTV while shoplifting six bottles of Martell Blue swift cognac from the same supermarket.

“One of the suspects, Sunday, had been previously charged to court in 2021 for shoplifting,” he said.

The spokesperson said the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, commended residents of the state for always promptly alerting the authorities to suspicious persons and happenings.

Mr Alabi warned the public to desist from jungle justice as it was a crime in itself. (NAN)