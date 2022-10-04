The management of Nigeria Air Limited says it has received more than 20,000 applications so far for jobs in the new national carrier.

The airline, which is billed to begin operations this year, commenced the recruitment of qualified crew members and other workers on September 23.

The airline said it was seeking B737 captains, first officers, senior cabin crew and cabin crew, and engineers. The positions are based in Abuja or Lagos.

It said on Tuesday that more than 20,000 applications have already been received.

“Management appreciates the unprecedented level of interest shown by Nigerians in the airline which has resulted in the receipt of over 20,000 applications for positions in the organisation so far, and wish to state that the recruitment process for other positions will begin in due course,” it said in a statement.

The airline warned Nigerians against fake recruitment websites making job offers on behalf of the airline.

“All those concerned are therefore advised to ignore such announcements or invitations, as responding to, or dealing with them in any way, will be at their own risk,” it said in the statement by James Odaudu, special assistant to the aviation minister.

“We wish to inform the general public, especially those who have applied for the earlier officially advertised positions that no recruitment interviews or tests have been scheduled.

“All such announcements or invitations for such should be disregarded as they are the handiwork of fraudsters and scammers,” the statement said.