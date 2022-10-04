The Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners of Nigeria (ISOWN) says it will clamp down on Nigerians with underage househelps.

The National President of ISOWN, Oluwayemisi Obashoro, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Ms Obashoro, a professor, said the official classification of underage in Nigeria is 15 years old based on the requirement of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

She stated that the institute will be embarking on a sensitisation campaign and also seek the collaboration of Nigerians on reporting cases of underage housemaids. He noted that anyone under 15 years is not a social worker.

“If you have a househelp that is below 15 years of age is not qualified to work and you have a problem in your hands.

“Most of them are hidden from us, but we step in when people tell us and we are calling on society to let us know when they are aberrations and violations.

“When you have an eight-year-old in your house who takes care of your baby, there is a problem there but we cannot know unless the neighbours tell us. If we are aware, we go out and do the needful. In some cases, we report to appropriate authorities and whatever comes out it is made known to practitioners,” she said.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Social Work bill, she also called on state governments to domesticate the Child Care Act.

Ms Obashoro stated that the domestication of the Act by state Houses of Assembly will ensure the protection of children in Nigeria.

She noted that with the enactment of the social work law, the institute will embark on the registration of existing practitioners.

“We will embark on proper registration of existing practitioners into appropriate categories, train and retrain both existing and new members to meet up with the basic required practice standard as applicable worldwide,” she said.

Mr Buhari on 29 August signed the Social Work bill alongside seven other legislations.