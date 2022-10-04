The police in Ekiti on Tuesday named the suspect who allegedly broke into a church vault in Osun State and carted away offerings worth N620,115 as Akindele Olufemi.

Mr Olufemi, 33, a former security official at the Christ Apostolic Church, Ikeji Arakeji, broke into the church’s vault and made away with the money, police said.

Sunday Abutu, the police spokesperson in Ekiti, said the officers caught the suspect at Igbara-Odo.

“On the 16th September , 2022 at about 04:30am, the Command’s operatives, while on stop and search along Igbara-Odo – Akure road, intercepted one Akindele Olufemi, and was found with a school bag loaded with different denominations of naira notes,” he said.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he travelled all the way from Iropara-Ekiti to Christ Apostolic Church Camp ground, Ikeji, Arakeji, Osun State to steal the cash sum of N620,115 from the church’s offering vault.

“The suspect further revealed that he was employed as a security guard of the Church sometime ago before he voluntarily resigned.”

The police in the state also paraded three men for alleged fake kidnapping and for trying to collect the sum of N5 million ransom under false pretence.

According to Mr Abutu, the complainant recounted that the kidnappers were demanding N5 million ransom from him.

“Upon the receipt of the information, a team of the RRS operatives swung into action and arrested the purported victim in his hideout at Ikere-Ekiti on 16th September, 2022,” he said.

The police also nabbed and paraded 16 other suspects for various crimes that bordered on kidnapping, stealing, burglary cattle rustling and robbery in Ekiti State.

Also paraded was Usman Mohammed for alleged involvement in various kidnapping operations in the state. Police said the suspect had confessed that his gang members kidnapped one Omoboade Adesina in her farm at Ago Aduloju/Aso Ayegunle road, Ado-Ekiti on 22 April.