The police in Ekiti paraded 19 suspects on Tuesday at Ado-Ekiti one of whom allegedly broke into a church in Osun and stole N600,000 offering money

The police spokesperson in the state, Sunday Abutu, said the suspect already confessed to the crime and would be arraigned after the completion of investigation.

He said the other 18 suspects were arrested for offences such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, attempted murder, burglary and conspiracy.

Mr Abutu said the suspects were among those terrorising the people of the state and that their arrests were made possible using the information provided by residents of the state.

He listed Items recovered from the suspects to include two big power generating sets, shoes, clothes and cash.

Mr Abutu assured that they would all be arraigned at the completion of the investigation.

