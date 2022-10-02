The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday, condemned the killing of two herders by a mob in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Sunday, explained how the herders were lynched.

“Security agencies reported that the mob forcefully seized the two herders from security personnel, on unsubstantiated claims that they were linked with banditry.

“The mob then lynched and burnt the herders, even though they had not been found complicit in the allegations, the government’s statement said.

“Governor El-Rufai expressed deep concern at the violent actions of the mob, and strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings. He reiterated the place of lawful methods as the only acceptable option in confronting any suspicions of criminality,” it added.

Mr El-Rufai appealed to the families of the victims to remain calm and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations towards fishing out the perpetrators.

“The Governor has also directed the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to liaise with the military, police and DSS to contact the victims’ families for further engagements toward averting counter-attacks.

The statement noted that the Governor cautioned against further actions of self-help and warned against dangerous stereotyping, labelling and similar lawless dispositions capable of stirring up violence.

Mr El-Rufai appealed to the citizens of the state to always resort to constituted agencies to resolve grievances.

“Similarly, the Government has received reports from security agencies regarding the conduct of some individuals and groups in the general area, who unwittingly complicate the security situation with insensitive public commentaries. Such actions have been judged by security agencies as unhelpful in the ongoing operations against terrorists and bandits.

“While the Government of Kaduna State is not against commentaries on security challenges, the Government’s position remains that individuals and groups with useful information should liaise with security agencies, rather than expose citizens to extreme danger through supposed advocacy, the statement added.