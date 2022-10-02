UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over the situation in Burkina Faso following a coup that ousted President Paul-Henri Damiba.

The secretary-general “strongly condemns any attempt to seize power by the force of arms and calls on all actors to refrain from violence and seek dialogue,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Mr Guterres, in a statement.

Burkina Faso Army Captain Ibrahim Traore announced Friday night that President Damiba was ousted.

Gunshots were heard in the capital city of Ouagadougou on Friday morning.

Access to the presidential palace, the public television and certain strategic points in the city were blocked by soldiers.

“The secretary-general expresses his full support for regional efforts toward a swift return to constitutional order in the country.

“Burkina Faso needs peace, stability, and unity to fight terrorist groups and criminal networks operating in parts of the country,” said the statement.

Mr Guterres also reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to accompany the people of Burkina Faso in their efforts toward durable peace and stability.

Friday’s coup was the second this year in Burkina Faso.

On 24 January, President Roch Kabore was overthrown and Mr Damiba was sworn in on 16 February.

(Xinhua/NAN)