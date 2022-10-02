The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Anambra Command, said it rescued a 16-year-old girl, suspected to be a victim of human trafficking at Mgbakwu in Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

NAPTIP spokesperson in Anambra, Anthony Okafor, said this to reporters on Friday in Awka.

Mr Okafor said the agency achieved the feat in a joint operation carried out on Thursday with the state Ministry Of Women And Social Welfare and the Anambra Vigilante Group.

“The victim gave birth three days ago before her rescue in an uncompleted building at Mgbakwu, where she was harboured by a trafficking syndicate.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the syndicate was already hatching plans to sell the newborn baby as they did with the two other children of the victim.

“The girl, who said she hailed from Enugwu-Ukwu, appears to be mentally unstable and had over the years been used by the gang operating from an uncompleted building at Mgbakwu.

“She gives birth to babies which the gang sell on delivery,” he said.

According to Mr Okafor, the command is on the trail to apprehend the syndicate and rescue the already sold children of the victim.

He said the victim and her child were currently in protective custody, undergoing counselling and rehabilitation at a shelter provided by the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare.

(NAN)