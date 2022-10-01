The weekly sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been ineffective in Ebonyi State, according to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“Ebonyi does not observe sit-at-home directives on Mondays, and this has made our job easier,” the Commandant of the NSCDC in Ebonyi State, Felix Gbolade, said on Saturday in Abakaliki.

Mr Gbolade made the observation, while parading a crime suspect, accused of stealing electricity cable around Amike-Aba in Abakaliki.

He said that the NSCDC has deployed over 1,000 of its personnel to guard public facilities and also ensure security in the state.

“We deployed intelligence personnel to flashpoints around the state for relevant information on vandals’ activities.

“Female members of our strike-force are currently patrolling schools to ensure the safety of students.

“The initiative is being implemented in schools within Ebonyi North Senatorial District and we hope to mobilise more resources to replicate it in other districts,” he said.

Mr Gbolade commended Governor David Umahi for his support for security agencies and efforts to ensure adequate security in the state.

“We also commend him for his infrastructural strides which have improved accessibility and enhanced the people’s wellbeing,” he said.

The commandant said the civil defence would arraign the suspected cable thief after the investigation.

(NAN)