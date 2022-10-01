Residents of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, came out in their numbers on Saturday to take part in a rally in support of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

A similar rally is being held in Lagos State, Nigeria’s South-west.

Those who took part in the rally assembled by 10 a.m. around a water fountain by Nwaniba Road, one of the major roads in the heart of Uyo, from there they marched peacefully through the roads, singing, dancing, and waving the LP flags, alongside the Nigerian national flags.

Several youths carried placards indicating that they have taken a decision to support Mr Obi in next year’s presidential election.

“Obi! Obi! Obi!” They crowd sang, as they marched on.

“Woah, woah, woah! It’s unbelievable,” Anthony Abonyi, the coordinator of Peter Obi Support Group, said of the crowd and the mood, as he marched along with others.

“The movement is revolutionary. It’s unbelievable. Obi is already the president,” Mr Abonyi said.

He said for such a large crowd to voluntarily take part in the rally is a pointer that Nigerians are tired of bad governance.

READ ALSO:

“Nigerians are tired. They are tired of bad governance. We are tired of everything that has to do with the PDP and the APC, there must be a change. There must be a change. Yes, everybody is desirous of that change.”

Mr Abonyi said the rally is a way of letting the “government know that Nigerians are tired of bad governance”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been the dominant party in Akwa Ibom State since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.

It is, however, unclear for now what impact the support for the LP candidate would likely have on the PDP in the state.