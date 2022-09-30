President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Saturday as the country celebrates 62 years of independence.

Nigeria gained independence from the British in 1960.

President Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said the president will address the country at 7 a.m.

“As part of activities commemorating the 62nd Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 7 a.m.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” Mr Adesina wrote in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.