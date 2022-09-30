A former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has criticised the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, over their position which is against the ambition of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Mr Shittu, the national coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Coalition for Good Governance, spoke on Friday at the sideline of a political discourse organised by a group, the ‘Progressive Friends of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’ in Ado-Odo Ota Local government area of Ogun State.

His comments is coming on the heels of the announcement of the acting leader of the group, Ayo Adebanjo, that Afenifere has thrown it weight behind the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

It will be recalled that Mr Adebanjo, who spoke for the Afenifere at a press conference had, for the second time, said it is only equitable for an Igbo president to emerge having had a Yoruba president between 1999 – 2007.

But Mr Shittu said the APC candidate would win the 2023 election with or without the support of Afenifere.

“Why should Baba Adebanjo’s matter give any concern? In the last 22 years, baba Adebanjo has never won, not even a councillorship election for himself or any of his proxies,” he said.

“So, as far as I’m concerned, it is a non issue and I will rather ignore him than make a fuss of it.

“Baba Adebanjo has never supported the Yoruba cause and whatever he does now goes to no issue as far as I’m concerned. We are all Yorubas, Baba is more than 90 years old and you know at that age, you have to excuse him of so many fallible, political and otherwise.

“There is no doubt that Tinubu is the idol of Yorubaland, if not of Nigeria today. At least three-quarter of Nigeria idolise Asiwaju and they have hope in him that he is coming to redeem Nigeria, that he is coming to transform Nigeria, that he is coming to give hope to the wretched, the poor, the disadvantaged and the under privileged,” Mr Shittu added.

In his remarks, the chairman of the ‘Progressive Friends of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, Solomon Ajisafe, said the group is ready to work seriously for the victory of APC at the polls.

“We believe in Asiwaju that he will not deny us our rights,” he said.

“What belongs to us, Asiwaju will give it to us because he is not partial, he believes in progressive because progressive is justice, equity and fairness and that is why we strongly have the hope in Asiwaju to deliver Nigeria.”