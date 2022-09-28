Former Vice President of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo, on Wednesday, described Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the most adequately prepared candidate for 2023.

Mr Sambo said this in Abuja at the public presentation of books on Atiku, as well as the inauguration of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

According to him, Atiku is no doubt the candidate who can discuss Nigeria’s challenges and also has the capacity to address them.

“Atiku Abubakar is a political driver who not only has the experience to drive a car, but also knows the rules on how to rescue Nigeria,” he said.

He, however, advised that as the campaigns commence, it is important for all hands to be on deck.

“Cooperate fully with one another and ensure victory at the end of the day,” he said.

Similarly, Jim Nwobodo, a former governor of the old Anambra in the Second Republic, said he was optimistic that Nigerians would vote for the PDP presidential candidate, come 2023.

Mr Nwobodo, who described Atiku as a true Nigerian, noted that voting for him would not be a mistake.

“We are looking for a true Nigerian president who will unite us and I believe only Atiku stands that chance.

“With Atiku, we will have a united Nigerian. Nigeria will be better off with him,” he added.

(NAN)