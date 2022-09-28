The Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, has cleared three staff members of AIICO Capital Limited, a subsidiary of American International Insurance Company (AIICO) Plc, of stealing and dishonestly converting the firm’s N1.7 billion.

The acquitted defendants are Onome Odometa, Olajumoke Akano and Olabode Ogunlere.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused them of conniving with a former Managing Director of the firm, Lanre Fabunmi, of converting the money under the guise of payment of sales commission.

The judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, absolved them of all the 22 count charges.

She delivered the ruling on 19 September on the no-case submission filed by the three defendants, saying the prosecution led by Rotimi Jacobs, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, failed to provide concrete evidence against the defendants.

Mrs Taiwo, in the certified true copy of the ruling seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, ruled that there was no concrete evidence of connivance between the defendants and the former Managing Director of the company, Mr Fabunmi

“The myriad of evidence to prove the payment of sales commission also reveals that the defendants in any capacity did not approve the payments to themselves.

“In fact, according to PW2, before any payment is made, it must go through internal control, client services and then the Managing Director approves.

“None of the defendants have been shown to be part of Internal Control or hatching a plan to steal from the company with erstwhile Managing Director.

“Simply believing the evidence of the prosecution that they got huge sums as sales commission means they connived with the erstwhile Managing Director would be speculation on the part of the court.

“A lack of concrete evidence creates doubt in the mind of the court,” she said.

Charges

The prosecution accused them of offences including dishonest conversion of funds which they claimed to be sales commission.

They were also charged with the conversion of funds to purchase properties to disguise the illegal origin of the said funds.

The EFCC also accused them of conspiracy to steal by converting funds belonging to AIICO Capital Limited.

The offences were said to be punishable under section 287(8), 332(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

EFCC opened the prosecution’s case on 22 November and closed it with eight witnesses and a cache of documentary evidence.

No-case submissions

After the close of the prosecution’s case, the defendants through their counsel, Tayo Oyetibo, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, and Muiz Banire, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), filed their respective no-case submissions.

They argued that the case of the prosecution did not link them to the alleged crimes.

They urged the court to consider the evidence of a prosecution witness, Bukola Oluwadiya, a director of the company, to see that the defendants never stole or converted money belonging to the company, but were entitled to the sales commission.

They said none of the prosecution witnesses testified as to the rule prohibiting payment of sales commission to staff.

They urged the court to dismiss the charges as there was no need to call on them to enter any defence.

‘No conspiracy’

The judge, agreeing with the defence lawyers’ arguments, held that the EFCC’s case presupposed that the defendants conspired with the former managing director of the company to divert the funds without providing evidence.

The court said an EFCC investigator, Nuru Alibaku, who testified as PW8, said, during cross-examination, that he never came across any document showing that the defendants and former managing director, Mr Fabunmi, met and carried out any illegal activity.

The court held that no such conspiracy was proved either by direct or circumstantial evidence.

“The prosecution is expected to prove that indeed there was some meeting of minds between the defendants and the erstwhile MD Lanre Fabunmi to commit the offence.

“However, no such agreement was proved either by direct or circumstantial evidence.

PW8 as the investigator under cross-examination said he never came across any document showing that the defendants and Lanre Fabunmi met to carry out any illegal activity.

“The myriad of evidence to prove the payment of sales commission also reveals that the defendants in any capacity did not approve the payments to themselves.

“In fact, according to PW2, before any payment is made, it must go through internal control, client services and then the Managing Director approves,” the judge ruled.

He concluded the ruling, saying “the case of the prosecution is riddled with speculations, half-truths and insufficient evidence to support the amended information.”

“Consequently, having failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants, the no-case submission made by the defendants is hereby upheld. The defendants are hereby discharged and acquitted,” the court ruled.