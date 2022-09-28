Authorities on Tuesday reported a leak in the Nord Stream one and two gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea.

A video from Denmark’s armed forces on Tuesday showed bubbles rushing to the surface of the Baltic Sea where the pipes run through. The leak was described as the largest gas leak and had caused surface disturbances of over one kilometre in diameter.

Russia had cut off gas supplies through Nord Stream one largely in response to economic sanctions imposed on it for attacking Ukraine. The war in Ukraine also put the offtake for Nord Stream two on hold.

This has led to an energy crisis in Europe leading to an increase in gas prices and a search for a replacement.

The leaks occurred just before the inauguration of the long-awaited Baltic pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland in efforts to wean Europe off Russia.

An investigation into the leakage has commenced as European countries suspect sabotage.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the leaks were caused by sabotage, while his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen said it was “hard to imagine” they were a “coincidence”.

“Today we faced an act of sabotage, we don’t know all the details of what happened, but we see clearly that it’s an act of sabotage, related to the next step of escalation of the situation in Ukraine,” Al Jazeera quoted Mr Morawiecki as saying.

Similarly, EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, in a tweet said the damage is not a coincidence and affects us all.

“All available information indicates leaks are the result of a deliberate act. Deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response,” he said.

For NATO’s chief, Jen Stoltenberg, the leaks are a sabotage.

“Discussed the sabotage on the #NorthStream pipelines with Defence Minister

@mfMorten of our valued Ally #Denmark. We addressed the protection of critical infrastructure in #NATO countries,” he tweeted.

After the leaks were reported, Ukraine accused Russia of damaging the pipeline, saying the alleged actions amount to “nothing more than a terrorist attack,” Al Jazeera reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, when asked about sabotage: “No option can be ruled out right now.” He called for an investigation.

On Wednesday, Mr Peskov dismissed suggestions that Russia was responsible for attacking the gas pipeline. He said such an accusation was “quite predictable and also predictably stupid.”

“Any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable & will lead to the strongest possible response,” EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said.

According to the Danish Energy Authority, gas leaking from the damaged Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea will continue for several days and perhaps even a week.

It added that vessels could sink if they entered the area, and there might be a risk of leaked gas igniting over the water and in the air, but there were no risks associated with the leak outside the exclusion zone.

The leak would only affect the environment in the area in which the gas plume in the water column is located, and the escape of the greenhouse gas methane would have a damaging impact on the climate.

