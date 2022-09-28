The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to stop causing division among Christians.

The chairman of NOSCEF, Oyinehi Inalegwu, gave the warning on Tuesday in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, are both Muslims from the South-west and North-east zones respectively.

Other Christian groups such as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) have rejected the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC.

Mr Tinubu recently met with some Christian clerics under the aegis of Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria led by John Praise, the presiding bishop of Dominion Chapel International Church, Abuja.

The APC presidential candidate told the clerics at the meeting held in Abuja that he was one of the ‘best friends’ of the Christian community in Nigeria.

But NOSCEF said it is concerned that the APC has resorted to clandestine ways of causing division in the body of Christ by recruiting unknown groups within the Christian community to counter the position of CAN and its organs on the same faith ticket.

“NOSCEF is concerned that apart from the failure of the desire of the architects of the single faith ticket to cause serious divisions in the forthcoming elections, APC has resorted to clandestine ways of causing division in the body of Christ by recruiting hitherto unknown bodies in the Body of Christ to counter decisions taken by the umbrella body, CAN and its various organs.

“We warn APC to stop using monetary incentives to recruit and cause divisions amongst the Christians, especially in the North,” NOSCEF said.

The group recalled that in 2011, Mr Tinubu sought Muslim-Muslim ticket with Atiku Abubakar but was rejected and that in 2015, he also sought a Muslim-Muslim ticket with President Muhammadu Buhari and it was again rejected.

NOSCEF said before the commencement of the primaries, it “again warned presidential aspirants against the one faith ticket in the country begging for unity, inclusiveness, fairness, and justice.”

The Christian elders expressed disapproval of the actions of the APC to recruit strange Christian groups to endorse them because of its desperate efforts to succeed in the election.

“We frown at the publicity they use to their advantage, to make public ridicule of Christian bodies, particularly in the North, for the purpose of causing disaffection, just to win the election.

“We all know as Christians, Muslims, and people of other faiths that unity, fairness, justice, and inclusiveness will engender national progress, rather than the war of divisive religious political game, intended through the instrumentation of the same faith ticket,” the group said.

Presidential and National Assembly candidates are to commence campaigns for the 2023 elections today (28 September) in line with INEC’s timetable and schedule of activities.