The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he would help the Igbos produce a Nigerian president if he wins the 2023 election.

Mr Atiku made the pledge during the meeting of the South-east leaders of the PDP in Enugu State on Tuesday.

He said his love for Ndigbo was so great that in the 2011, 2019 elections he chose Igbo men as his running mates.

Mr Atiku added he had chosen another Igbo man in Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, as his running mate for the 2023 election.

“So, why do you say I will not give Igbos a fair chance to lead the country after my tenure as president?

“I did that in 2019 when I brought Obi and another Obi in 2011, and for 2023 I chose Ifeanyi Okowa, another Igbo man, as my running mate, even when Ohanaeze said no Igbo should contest for presidency under PDP.

“My brothers and sisters, I don’t address you anymore as ladies and gentlemen, but brothers and sisters, it is clear that you cannot fall my love for Igbo nation,” Mr Atiku said.

The PDP candidate said he had supported people from the South-west, the North-west and the South-east to be president at different times.

He said there was the need to make the country attractive so that the citizens could stay and contribute their quota to its development.

Mr Atiku said if elected, his administration would provide quality education that would equip the youths with the required skills and competences for a modern economy.

The PDP presidential candidate also promised that he would provide quality healthcare system for Nigerians if elected.

(NAN)