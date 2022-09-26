Ernest Lawrence (Ebonyi State): I believe the agitation for Biafra will not end even if Peter Obi wins the presidential elections. His victory would create room for even a stronger agitation, as we would have our own brother in the front line of the agitation. Unless, however, those leading the agitation would soft pedal based on the fact that for once, we’ve tasted the presidential seat with Peter Obi winning the election.

Chukwudi Ewa (Ebonyi State): If Peter Obi wins in 2023, his leadership style may not favour the Hausas and Yorubas. This could lead to agitation for their own Oduduwa and Arewa states as the case may be, thereby leading to a stronger agitation for the actualisation of the sovereign state of Biafra (in the South-east). So, unless there’s no such thing, then there would be no further agitation. And if there is, then the country would move towards division and the Biafra agitation will be among them.

Simon Chibueze (Anambra State): To me, Biafra agitation is an idea. If Peter Obi happens to win the election (in 2023), it will calm down the agitation, but that will not end the agitation. It will make the youth not to be violent or disobedient, but as time goes on, I don’t think that the idea of Biafra will end. I think so because many Igbo people have sacrificed their lives in the course of this agitation. This means that Igbos need a republic called Biafra. You remember what happened during (Goodluck) Jonathan’s regime, the agitation was not much because Jonathan happened to come from this Eastern Nigeria, but immediately Jonathan left office, the agitation continued. And as I am seeing it, the same thing may play out if he (Obi) wins the election. So, the agitation will drop, but after Peter Obi leaves office, it will continue.

Ifeanyichukwu Emmanuel (Anambra State): The agitation will not end if Peter Obi wins the election in 2023, but it will make Igbos have a sense of belonging. The agitation is something in the minds of the people. It is an ideology. So, Peter Obi’s victory will not end it, but if he (Mr Obi) governs well, I know the agitation will be temporarily forgotten. It will not be wiped away from the minds of the people, however.

Nduka Ezeh (Anambra State): Well, I don’t think that the presidency of Peter Obi will end Biafra agitation, because the issue (agitation) on ground is beyond Igbo presidency or Peter Obi. So, I think we actually need to look in-ward. You know people have been clamouring for restructuring.

When you look at the structure of Nigeria, for example, we have five states in the South-east, while other regions are actually having six, seven and above. So, for me, I think unless Peter Obi comes in and actually adjusts the system, like in the South-east where so many things need to be done in terms of structure, state creation, resource control. So, I think those things can actually bring down the agitation, but cannot end it.

Nonso Oguama (Enugu State): No. It will not end it. I think so because considering the situation in this country, the Igbos are seriously marginalised and the agitation for Biafra precedes Peter Obi’s presidential bid. It didn’t just start today. It’s been a long time. It’s an ideology, you cannot erase it.

Augustus Ike (Enugu State): I don’t think it will end because Peter Obi’s election is quite different from the agitation (for Biafra). They’re not the same thing. It can’t stop it. They (Igbos) are looking for a (sovereign) state of their own, not just the election (of Mr Obi). Nigeria must have a government so that somebody will be on the seat. On that (election) day, I will go and vote, but agitation continues.

Oluchi Ihenacho (Imo State): I am not a seer, but I have the opinion that if Igbos are treated fairly, it will definitely stop Biafra agitation. This is because they will no longer feel oppressed in the country. So, if Peter Obi wins the presidential election, it is going to be a source of hope for Igbos. His victory may not end the agitation, but it will reduce the agitation.

Somtochukwu Anunonwu (Imo State): Well, if Peter Obi wins the 2023 presidential election, the fact remains that there will still be Biafra agitation.

Temple Maduoma (Abia State): Biafra agitators believe that Igbo presidency is not what they need, but independence from Nigeria. So, if Peter Obi win 2023 presidential election, the Biafra agitation will still continue. This is what they have been saying. So, it is not going to stop them from seeking what they want which is Biafra Republic.