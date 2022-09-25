The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned operators and drivers of ‘LagosRide’ taxis across the state to obey the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, said this on Sunday in a statement through the Director, Public Affairs of the Authority, Adebayo Toafiq, in Lagos.

The statement said Mr Oreagba gave the warning when top management of Ibile Holdings Limited (owners of ‘LagosRide’ Taxi) led by its Chief Executive Officer, Abiodun Amokomowo, paid a working visit to LASTMA Headquarters at Oshodi, Lagos during the weekend.

Mr Oreagba said the warning became very imperative to check excesses of the operators and drivers who did not usually consider the safety of other road users and their penchant for disregarding traffic law while on the road.

“Let me state here clearly that impunity of drivers of these ‘LagosRide’ Taxi driving on BRT corridors/obstructions on major roads is becoming alarming and as a responsible and responsive agency of government.

“ We would no longer condone their recklessness as we shall continue to apply the full weight of the Law on motorists found contravening any sections of the Traffic Laws”.

The General Manager, however, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ibile Holdings Ltd. for the wonderful initiative of creating jobs for the unemployed in our society.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ibile Holdings Ltd., Abiodun Amokomowo, said the company was an investment company of the Lagos State Government created to spur its economic growth by supporting commerce, and viable and strategic industries that were crucial to the socio-economic development of the State.

Mr Amokomowo stated that as a way of ensuring the safety of riders and passengers, each ‘LagosRide’ Taxi was installed with a full security gadget including a 360 dashboard camera that would give 24-hours auto visual feeds to the control centre in case of any emergency.

According to him, each driver of ‘LagosRide’ Taxi undergoes a full verification exercise which includes Lagos State Drivers Institute (LASDRI) Identity Cards and medical history.

Mr Amokomowo the verification also included verification of NIN and Lagos resident registration numbers and other background checks before being considered for the ‘Lease-To-Own’ Taxi scheme.

He, however, commended the management of LASTMA and all field officers for the wonderful job they were doing in ensuring proper management and control of traffic on Lagos roads.

(NAN).