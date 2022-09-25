Police Service Commission (PSC) has extended the closure of its recruitment portal for the 2022 batch of constables into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) by one month.

PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the recruitment portal, originally scheduled to close on 26 Sept. would remain open to applicants till Oct. 26, to give enough time and accommodate all interested applicants.

Mr Ani urged eligible applicants, who were unable to apply, to take advantage of the extension.

He pledged the commission’s commitment to ensuring that all the applicants, who were interested in pursuing a career in the police, were not denied the opportunity.

Mr Ani said the commission would also not deviate from its established policy of conducting a transparent and merit-driven police recruitment exercise. (NAN)