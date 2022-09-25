A newly wedded couple ramped up the excitement at a solidarity rally for Peter Obi when they showed up at the rally straight from their wedding ceremony, with their wedding clothes on.

A video clip showing the couple excitedly walking alongside a jubilant crowd of Mr Obi’s supporters has been circulating on Twitter.

Mr Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is among thousands of Twitter users who shared the clip on the microblogging site.

The rally, which took place in Abuja on Saturday, had a large turnout of Mr Obi’s supporters, popularly called Obidients.

The newly married man held an LP flag in his left hand, while lifting the wife’s white-colour wedding dress to help her walk smoothly through what looks like a sloppy surface. The woman held a flower bouquet.

The couple smiled happily in the 12 seconds video, as the crowd shouted and cheered them on.

Salute and congratulations to this newly wedded couple in Abuja, whose special day coincided with the Obidient Family March in Abuja; and they marched too! Wishing you both a blissful and happy married life and children, pic.twitter.com/rINesu9DzF — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) September 24, 2022

A man, who was part of the rally, walked up to the newly married woman and happily hugged her.

“Salute and congratulations to this newly wedded couple in Abuja, whose special day coincided with the Obidient Family March in Abuja; and they marched too!

“Wishing you both a blissful and happy married life and children who will grow up in a united, secure and productive Nigeria,” Mr Obi said in his Tweet.