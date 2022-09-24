Kogi State University have emerged as champions of the fourth edition of the Higher Institution Football League, HiFL concluded in Lagos on Saturday.

The Kogi team, nicknamed KSU Steelers, came from behind to defeat their counterparts from the Federal University Oye, FUOYE Dazzlers 3-1 to emerge champions.

While it was the first time both teams were getting to the final, the Kogi Steelers ensured they made history as the first state-owned university to win the HiFL title with a resounding victory.

First and second-half goals from Samuel Odutola, Suleiman Muhammed and Anuba Selah handed the title to the Kogi Steelers.

Unfortunately, FUOYE Dazzlers’ solitary goal from the penalty spot was not enough to salvage the day as they settled for the runners-up position.

Dazzling start

Interestingly, it was the FUOYE Dazzlers that started as the brighter team, scoring in the first minute from the penalty spot.

An infringement from Steelers’ defender, Fidelis Ojochenemi on Toheeb Adebayo was rightly adjudged as a penalty

The resultant kick was expertly converted by Fuoye captain, Kolawole Dolapo, who sent goalkeeper, Onuh Sunday, to the wrong side.

However, the lead was short-lived as the Steelers equalised from Samuel Odutola’s fourth-minute strike.

After the fireworks in the early exchanges, both sides were unable to get another goal until the 66th minute when KSU Steelers shot into the lead courtesy of a well-taken solo effort by their captain, Suleiman Muhammed.

KSU Steelers sealed their historic victory in the 80th minute when Anuba Selah made the most of the slack defending by the FUOYE Dazzlers back line.

Third place

In the third place game played earlier, UNN Lions stunned Unilorin Warriors by a lone goal for their second consecutive third place victory.

Both sides played a barren draw in the first half of the game with several missed chances.

However, sloppy footwork from Ajala Damilola cost the Ilorin Warriors as Edieru Lawrence scooped the chance to strike past Adams Josiah for the only goal of the game.