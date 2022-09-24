The police in Ogun have arrested an 84-year-old man, Stephen Jack, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of an eight-year-old girl.
Police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated in Abeokuta on Saturday that the suspect resides at Okun Owa area of Ijebu-Ode and was “a well-known paedophile”.
He added that Jack’s latest escapade was reported to the police by the father of the victim who noticed that his daughter was bleeding from her private region.
Mr Oyeyemi stated that upon interrogation, the victim told her father that Jack assaulted her sexually.
ALSO READ: Police arrest two for allegedly raping woman in Lagos
He added that the victim had been taken to the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode for treatment.
Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, also directed that Jack be taken to the Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999