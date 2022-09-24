Prominent Nigerian and American gospel artists including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Panam Paul, Bob Fitts, Moses Bliss, Victoria Orenze, among others, are billed to raise fund in support of indigent children, orphans and children with special needs in the country.

These popular acts will be taking part in the fifth edition of the Green Worship concert organised by a not-for-profit organisation in Nigeria, Worship4Change.

The concert, which is scheduled to hold on 3 October in Lagos, is expected to kick off a month-long fundraising campaign to continue its support for charity groups in the business of child support projects.

The organisation said it once raised and disbursed more than N75 million to 34 charity institutions, and that it hopes to raise another N75 million for indigent children with special needs.

The concert’s Convener and the NGO’s Chief Responsibility Officer, Wale Adenuga, announced the development at a pre-concert forum in Lagos.

He said the event is open to interested individuals and corporate organisations.

“In addition to taking donations at this year’s benefit concert, we are making October a month of giving and our hope is that this campaign will enable us to raise robust support for the children we seek to help,” he said.

He also called on corporate organisations, individuals and kind-spirited Nigerians to support the cause by attending the concerts and donating generously towards meeting the objectives, adding that “we plan to surpass what we raised last year by raising N75 million. This amount will go a long way in meeting the needs of the five selected beneficiaries for the Green Worship 5.”

Speaking further, Mr Adenuga disclosed that “this year’s Concert Benefit will have in attendance leading gospel acts from Nigeria and the United States of America.”

“Other artists billed for the five-hour long concerts are Gaise Baba, Sinmidele, Psalmos, Mairo Ese, Folake Umosen, King James, Chigozie Wisdom and Laolu Gbenjo,” he said.

He named the beneficiaries of this year’s benefit concert to include A.I.M. Special Children Centre, Kaduna, Puresouls Learning Foundation, RECDOT Foundation, the Leprosy Mission Nigeria, and Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation.

“In 2021, Leprosy Mission, Farid Centre, Godswill Orphanage and Irede Foundation were beneficiaries of Green Worship concert, receiving N1.8 million each,” he noted.

Two of the beneficiaries who were in attendance at the press conference praised the efforts of Worship for Change, noting that its intervention remains the biggest of such support they have received over the years.

Beneficiaries speak

The founder of Puresouls Learning Foundation, Dotun Akande, whose foundation engages and supports indigent children living with autism, took time to appreciate the efforts of Worship4Change, and called for media support through enlightenment and highlighting the challenges faced by children with special needs.

Also, the founder of Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation, Tobiloba Ajayi, who lives with Cerebral Palsy (CP), noted that with the support of Worship4Change, her foundation which has engaged with over 500 families with CP children will be able to make more impacts.

“We have been able to get over a hundred children living with CP mainstream into schools and we have also trained teachers and had their capacity to engage with these special children enhanced. We are convinced that with the support of Worship4Change, we will reach more homes, touch more lives and bring smiles to the faces of hundreds of indigent children living with CP,” Ms Ajayi said.