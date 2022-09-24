Some popular Nollywood stars have been appointed into the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Campaign Council.

The actors and actresses were listed as members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling party released by the council’s secretary, James Faleke, on Friday night.

They were nominated under the Performing and Creative Art Directorate with Zack Orji as the director.

Jide Kosoko is the secretary of the directorate and Saheed Balogun is the assistant spokesperson of the directorate.

Others on the list are Gentle Jack, Benedict Johnson, Funke Daramola, Remi Oshodi, Nuhu Abdulahi, Eberechuckwu Eberechi, Hafsat Saheed, Isa Rabiu, Taiwo Hassan, and others.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that APC released a 422-man list for the prosecution of the campaign and election in February 2023.

The campaign is set to commence on September 28 according to the timetable and schedule of activities set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Criticism for supporting Mr Tinubu

Some of these Nollywood personalities supporting the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, have come under heavy criticism on social media of late.

In November 2021, Nollywood actor John Okafor (Mr Ibu), alongside his colleagues like Foluke Daramola, Harry Anyanwu, and Benedict Johnson, visited Mr Tinubu and drummed support for his presidential bid.

The visit generated backlash on social media, prompting the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas, to dissociate the guild from the Nollywood actors’ visit to Mr Tinubu.

Amidst the criticism, some of them released videos under the theme; “My Asiwaju Story”.

In the short video clips, some of them narrated reasons for backing the former Lagos State Governor.