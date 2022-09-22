The management of Queen’s College, Yaba, Lagos has praised 14 of its students who sat the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and scored 300 and above out 400 scores.

The Principal of the school, Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, speaking on the phone with a PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter on Monday, said 14 of the students scored more than 300 in the examination.

The examination, which is conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is an entrance exam into higher institutions in the country.

Mrs Yakubu-Oyinloye about 470 of the students also sat the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

She, however, could not tell how many of the figure sat the UTME examination since they were not registered by the school.

The principal said most of the students from the school who sat the examination scored above 200, “but only 14 stood out with 300 and above marks.”

She added that all the students who took part in the examination were in their final class in the school when they sat the examination, saying it was illegal for non-finalists of the college to sit such exams.

She said; “We have over 470 students that sat SSCE. I am not sure how many of them sat UTME but most of them scored above 200 while 14 of them scored 300 and above.

“The government does not allow SS2 to sit SSCE, it is illegal.”

Meanwhile, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) revealed in July that 378,639 of the 1,761,338 who sat the 2022 UTME scored 200 and above, while a total of 520,596 candidates scored 190 and above.

It was disclosed by the Registrar of JAMB, Is-haq Oloyede, during the 2022 policy meeting.

Mr Oloyede had noted that Adebayo Eyimofe, an Ekiti State indigene, attained the highest score in the examination with a total of 362 marks.

School’s efforts

Speaking further, the school principal highlighted the school’s efforts in helping the students prepare for the examinations, including the installation of learning software and training on computer-based test (CBT) test system.

She said: “We helped our students prepare well for UTME, we have a CBT centre, and we equip our computers with software that can train them in doing that.

“We gave them a compact disc (CD) to practice during a mid-term break at home and we also have ICT staff that could also train them on how to do the CBT exam on our computers.

“We also gave them sample past questions to prepare them ahead for the type of questions they would see in the examination.”

Best students

Of the 14 students, Oti Esther scored the highest mark with a total of 338, followed closely by Oziu Lohechukwu with 334 and Kalu Nneoma, with 324.

Others are Amadi Busonma, 319; Sotomiwa Oluwatomisin, 318; Okwudiri Pamela, 315; Alabi Damilola, 310; Akin Damilola, 310; Kemi Oluwafunmike, 309; Ajuwon Flourish-May, 307; Abdulsalam Fathia, 305; Ubakaeze Ginikachi, 302; Eze Esther, 300; and Nwankwo Chidera, 300.

In a message posted on social media, the Queen’s College management and the Queens College Parents and Teachers Association (QCPTA), said they are “proud to be associated with the academic excellence displayed by our outstanding Queens during the 2022 UTME.”

“We admonish your younger ones in this great citadel of learning to shun all forms of distraction and focus on achieving academic excellence. We congratulate the college management and our amiable teachers for continually producing global champions,” the message further reads.