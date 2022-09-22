The Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Habidu Yazid-Rafindadi, is dead.
The demise of the pro-chancellor was confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday by Kunle Akogun, the director of corporate affairs of the university.
The director said that Mr Rafindadi died in Abuja but said the university had yet to give an official statement on his death.
NAN reports that the deceased, who hailed from Katsina State, was a former Secretary to the Government and Head of Service in the old Kaduna State.
Mr Rafindadi was appointed chairperson of the Governing Board and Pro-Chancellor of the University in 2021.
(NAN)
