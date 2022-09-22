The Private Secretary to Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate and former Vice President of Nigeria, Abdulahi Nyako, has passed away.

Mr Nyako passed away early Thursday morning.

He was a lawyer and a long-time associate and mentee of the former vice president.

“Abdullahi was more than an aide, he was a family to me in every sense of the word. He served me with loyalty and diligence. He will be sorely missed. On behalf of my family, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Nyako family and pray that the Almighty Allah will comfort and strengthen them. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen”, Atiku is quoted to have said.

Signed:

Paul Ibe

Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007.