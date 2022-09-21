An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps on Tuesday evening rescued a Toyota Highlander driver from being lynched by commercial motorcyclists after he fatally hit their colleague.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the motorcyclist was trying to make a U-turn when he was killed by the black SUV, along the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

Sulaimon Taiwo, the Badagry Unit Commander, FRSC, confirmed the incident .

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. near Smark Shopping Mail along Badagry expressway, Lagos.

A source told NAN on Wednesday that the accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle, with registration number AAA 565 GD, on high speed, rammed into the Okada rider, who was crossing to link the expressway.

Mr Taiwo said the driver of the SUV tried to escape from the scene but was later apprehended at Low-Cost bus stop, Badagry.

“The other Okada riders, who apprehended him, attempted to mob him because he wanted to escape after killing their colleague.

“They wanted to burn the vehicle and beat the driver, but one of my personnel who spoke Hausa language fluently persuaded them and they released him to the police.

“They said they don’t want the remains of the okada rider to be taken to General Hospital in Badagry because his burial will be delayed.

“Consequently, his body was released to Hausa community in Ibereko and he was buried according to Muslim rites,” he said.

Mr Taiwo appealed to motorists plying the expressway to be careful on the road.

He urged them to know that the one lane under construction was for the use of all road users.

“The commander advised motorists and okada riders against speeding on the expressway.

Last May, angry commercial motorcyclists set ablaze a sound engineer in the Lekki area of the state, after a quarrel between the rider and passenger.

(NAN)