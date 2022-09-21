The police in Ondo State have have arrested two suspected kidnappers for attempting to abduct one Folashade Akinloye in Ofosu.

Parading the suspects on Tuesday in Akure, the police said the suspects, Olaoye Oluwatosin and Taiwo Olamide, both 35-year-olds, had attacked Mrs Akinloye at her shop in Ofosu and abducted her on 28th August.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the police spokesperson in the state, said the suspects used a grey-coloured Toyota Camry with registration number, AKD797AP, to commit the crime.

“A team of policemen attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad swung into action and the suspects were eventually apprehended,” she said.

“They confessed to the commission of the crime while the victims were rescued unhurt.

“The Toyota Camry and two cutlasses used were recovered from the suspects.

“During investigation, it was discovered that the aforementioned were involved in several cases bothering on kidnapping where the duo of one Mrs Folashade Akinselure ‘f’ and Stephen Stella ‘f’ were kidnapped on the 13th day of July, 2021, and 9th day of March 2022 respectively.”

Mrs Odunlami said the suspects will soon be charged to court.

The police also arrested a suspect Adesina Shittu, who faked his own kidnap after making away with a tricycle belonging to a resident in Akure.

According to the police, the complainant reported that he gave a Bajaj tricycle, with registration number FGB 016 VL, valued at N1.6 million to Mr Shittu who resides in Aule, Akure, and was expected to make a daily return of N4,000.

However, three days later, the suspect called the complainant claiming that he was kidnapped and that the complainant should assist him to pay the ransom for his release

“During investigation, forensic analyses showed that the suspect was in Badagry, Lagos State, not Igoba, Akure, where he claimed he was being held, hostage. He was arrested together with the tricycle and brought back to Akure,” the police said.

“The suspect will soon be charged to court.”