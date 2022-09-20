The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, has denied a rumour suggesting that he is trying to crowd-fund his 2023 governorship campaign.

The rumour being peddled on social media claims Mr Kabir-Yusuf is requesting one thousand naira (N1,000) donation from members of the general public.

Mr Kabir-Yusuf’s media aide, Sanusi Bature, in a statement, said the misinformation is an attempt to tarnish the reputation of his principal.

He said his principal has not initiated any fundraising for his 2023 campaign activities.

“We wish to inform the good people of Kano State, particularly members of our great party, the NNPP to disregard the content of the video as a mere campaign of calumny orchestrated by some ill-behaved individuals within the opposition political circle, Mr Bature said.

“It is worthy to note that his Excellency is aware of the existence of FRIENDS OF ABBA GIDA GIDA as a group of his associates from various Nigerian universities, other higher institutions, legal professionals and those from the business community who organized themselves with the sole aim of promoting good governance and democracy in which they found in him (Abba Gida Gida) a worthy ambassador.

“Thus, by this press statement, His Excellency wishes to make it categorically clear that he has never initiated any fundraising for his 2023 campaign activities which are yet to pick up.

“We remained resolute and committed to salvaging Kano state from the unfortunate situation in which the people of the state found themselves under the present incompetent leadership, the statement said.