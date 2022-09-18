Mufutau Lawal, the father of Kofoworola Babajide, the minority leader of the Osun State House of Assembly has regained his freedom after spending over a month in captivity.

Mr Lawal was kidnapped on 5th August at his residence in Ede shortly after some arsonists suspected to be hoodlums set his apartment ablaze.

The kidnappers, who were on a motorcycle, parked in front of Mr Lawal’s house, forced him onto the motorcycle and took him away.

The lawmaker’s father told journalists on Sunday that his abductors took him to a shrine along Ilesa road for ritual purposes.

“We got to a place, there is a house there and I was asked to go inside. I met an old man with a boy, the man is a herbalist, and he welcomed me. Those who carried me to the place left. I saw the herbalist as he consulted the oracle,’ Mr Lawal said.

“After many incantations, the herbalist asked me if we have any deity in our family and I told him no, that we don’t have any deity but my wife’s family has a deity they worship. Later, I noticed that he was calling those who brought me to him to come and carry me, saying that I cannot be used,” he added.

Mr Lawal said he was left at the shrine for many days before his abductors took him to Lokoja, Kogi State.

“Those who brought me did not answer and I was there for many weeks before they came six days ago around 3 a.m. to carry me.

“As we were going in the middle of the night, I noticed that a car was coming behind us and not quite long, the motorcycle that they used to carry me stopped and I was asked to enter the car. It was the car that carried me to Lokoja in the morning,” he said

Mr Lawal said on getting to Lokoja, he was asked to contact the nearest police station.

“It was there in the station that they contacted some people in Osun to get my son’s phone number. They called him to inform him that I came to explain how I got to Lokoja. It was my son who arranged how I got back to Osun,” Mr Lawal said.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson, confirmed that Mr Lawal has been freed.

“We rescued him from the kidnappers without the payment of ransom. He was brought by the police from Kogi State and we called his son to say that his father has been rescued,” Mrs Opalola said.

Mrs Opalola said the police had reunited the lawmaker’s father with his family.

“He has been reunited with his family members,” the police spokesperson added.