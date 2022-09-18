The Kano State Government has approved N1.2 billion for the construction of roundabouts and the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads destroyed by floods.

The state’s commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, stated this on Sunday. He said the roundabouts at A A Rano Filling Station and First Bank, are among those slated for reconstruction.

He said a technical committee made up of engineers from the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, the state Urban Planning and Development Agency and other ministries, departments and agencies have been constituted to identify roads that require urgent attention.

Mr Garba said some of the construction firms have been mobilised to undertake the project.

He added that eight clusters of roads have been earmarked for rehabilitation and maintenance with the aim of ensuring smooth vehicular movement within the metropolis.

He said some of the roads include Audu Bako Way, Sani Marshal Road, Mission Road, Hotoro Tsamiyar Boka Road, Layin Kaura Goje, Sheikh Hassan-Layin Gidan Biredi-Sani Bello Road, and Kwanar Jaba-Kwana Hudu-Gayawa Bridge Road.

Others are FCE-Kofar Famfo, Gwarzo Road, Sheikh Jafar Road, Muhammadu Buhari Road, New Hospital Road, Sabo Bakin Zuwo Road, Lamido Crescent, Route to Cancer Treatment Centre, Dakata Road, DanHassa-Eastern Bypass, ‘Yan Mota-Kofar Mazugal, Abagana Street Fagge.

The rest of the roads include Aminu Kano Way-Kofar Ruwa, Festing-Bompai, France Road, Igbo Road, Gwammaja-Wapa, Kurna Babban Layi, Madaki Street Yolawa, Sabon Titi Mandawari, Kwanar Dala-Gidan Malam Aminu Junction, Lafiya Road, Bello Terrace, Alu Avenue and Iyaka Road.