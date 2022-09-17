The video showing some operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency driving against traffic is an old footage, the agency has claimed.

The video, which was circulated on social media on Friday, showed some LASTMA officers in the agency’s branded vehicle flouting the traffic laws.

The agency’s general manager, Bolaji Oreagba, in a statement said the incident occurred in 2020.

The video surfaced in the wake of the recent public auction of over 100 vehicles impounded for traffic infraction. The action of the state government generated mixed reactions from the public.

Video

The video was originally posted by @Dagbofather on Friday via his Twitter handle. Mr Adedapo said he stopped the agency’s vehicle driving against traffic and insisted that they reverse.

The video has generated over 3,000 engagements at the time of ths publication.

“I stopped them and made them reverse. Small fairness no bad. Auction this one too, I get who go buy am,” he added.

Mr Adedapo told PREMIUM TIMES that the video was recorded in October 2021.

LASTMA reaction

LASTMA admitted that its officers flouted the traffic law, and added that they have been sanctioned.

The agency did not specify the nature of the sanction.

“The attention of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has been drawn to a viral video on ‘Twitter’ (@OmoGbajaBiamila) where our Officers who drove against traffic (One-way) with an operational vehicle (RTM 08 LA Zone 25 Bariga) was blocked by a

private vehicle on Oworonsoki bridge, Lagos,” the statement reads.

“The Agency hereby states categorically that the video incident video occurred in year 2020 before the #EndSARS protest around Iyana-Oworo. All Officers involved have been appropriately sanctioned by the Authority.

“The patrol van with registration No. RTM 08 LA (Zone 25 Bariga) seen in the viral video was among LASTMA operational vehicles burnt alongside our office building by #EndSARS protesters at Iyana-Oworo, Lagos.”

Mr Oreagba urged the public to disregard the video that was “deployed to embarrass our team of hardworking officers.”