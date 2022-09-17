President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja, on Sunday, 18 September, for New York, United States to attend the annual meeting of world leaders, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

The theme for the 77th session which opened on Tuesday, 13 September, is: “A watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”

Key topics of discussion at the UNGA this year include; the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, climate action, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and a special Transforming Education Summit.

President Buhari will take his turn to deliver the National Statement on the second day of the General Debates on Wednesday, 21 September.

Aside his statement, the president will also participate in High Level meetings and side events including the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF), convened by Nigeria in partnership with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU); Strengthening Coordination through National Humanitarian Development Peace (NHDP) Framework: A practical approach to sustainable durable solutions to ensure no one is left behind, organised by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; and the EFCC-NEPAD Programme on combating Illicit Financial Flows.

President Buhari will also hold strategic bilateral meetings with world leaders, renowned investors and heads of multinational organisations while in New York.

On the entourage of the president are the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, some governors, ministers and top government officials.

The president is expected back in the country on Monday, 26 September.