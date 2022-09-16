Gunmen on Friday killed a member of Ebubeagu operatives in Mkpuma Ekwa-oku, a community in Izzi Local Government Area of the Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The victim, Sunday Izhikpa, was shot dead on Friday at his duty post in the area.

A resident in the area, Victor Ogbaga, who spoke with reporters in Abakaliki, said the slain ma hailed from Nduakparata Igbeagu Community in the council area of the state.

“He was killed by the gunmen at his duty post, Mkpuma Ekwa-oku in Izzi.

“His corpse has been evacuated from the scene, where he was murdered this morning,” Mr Ogbaga stated, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police spokesperson in the state, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the killing of the operative.

He also confirmed that the victim was shot on Friday morning by the gunmen.

“Yes, I have called the personnel of Ebubeagu and he said that the attack was true,” said Mr Anyawu, a superintendent of police.

Ebubeagu was set up in 2021 by governors of the five states in the South-east to help in the fight against insecurity in the region, which has witnessed deadly attacks linked to the Biafra agitation by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra.

The security outfit has been accused of extrajudicial killings across the South-east.

Reports suggest that Ebubeagu and IPOB may be involved in a supremacy battle in the region.

The latest killing comes six months after gunmen killed a member of the Ebubeagu operatives in Nduogbuovu, a community in Izzi Council Area.

Gunmen, in January, killed and then beheaded another member of Ebubeagu operative in Ekpelu, a community in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.