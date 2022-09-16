The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is billed to travel to Europe on Friday (today).

A statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, on Friday, said the trip is for business and family purposes.

Mr Ibe explained that his principal’s trip is in “continuation of an earlier business trip 3 weeks ago.”

He also said the 2023 presidential hopeful, who is scheduled to meet the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) before leaving Nigeria, will cross to Dubai in the United Arab Emirate to see his family after visiting unspecified countries in Europe.

“He will be travelling immediately after his meeting on Friday in Lagos, with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) alongside the PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta,” the statement said.

“Today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of 3 weeks ago.

“At the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai.

“His trip is for business and family purposes and has nothing to do with medicals as being insinuated in some quarters.”

READ ALSO:

The PDP candidate’s last trip abroad was in August when he met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other governors in London.

The meeting was to resolve the crisis in the party triggered by the outcome of its primary election in May and the choice of its vice presidential candidate.

Atiku’s current trip comes barely 24 hours after the composition of his campaign council for the coming election.

With the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State as the Director General of the campaign organisation and council respectively, 324 more persons, including party governors, made the list.

The trip also comes barely two weeks to the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the campaigns to begin on 28 September.

While Atiku did not disclose any plan to meet any of his political allies in Europe, PREMIUM TIMES reported the sudden trip of the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, to the same region.

Mr Ayu, currently under pressure from key members of the party to resign, travelled out of the country on Wednesday amidst the crisis rocking the party.

Mr Wike is leading some party members and governors demanding the resignation of the party’s chairman and replace by a new leader from the southern part of the country.

This, they believe, will correct the ‘imbalance’ in the leadership composition of the party.

Just like Atiku, the embattled chairman will be spending the next two weeks in an unnamed country in Europe. He was not in the country when the campaign team was announced.